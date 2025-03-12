Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BTMWW stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Bitcoin Depot has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

