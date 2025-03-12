Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Update

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 541,400 shares, an increase of 991.5% from the February 13th total of 49,600 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bit Origin Trading Down 20.9 %

Bit Origin stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 11,903,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,287,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Bit Origin has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Origin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.16% of Bit Origin as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Further Reading

