Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Shares of BIR traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.20. The company had a trading volume of 398,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIR. TD Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.71.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

