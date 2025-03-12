Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Director Sells $1,314,175.20 in Stock

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. The trade was a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $143.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.01. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.51 and a 1-year high of $238.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $251.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Biogen from $156.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $192.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 640.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Biogen by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

