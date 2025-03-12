Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG) Short Interest Up 408.1% in February

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 410,000 shares, a growth of 408.1% from the February 13th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Binah Capital Group Stock Up 1.0 %

BCG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 29,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. Binah Capital Group has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Binah Capital Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.16% of Binah Capital Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.

