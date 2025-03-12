Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Up 6% – Here’s Why

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) rose 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.81. Approximately 4,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 293,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $734.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,190. This represents a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 985,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $13,559,062.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,537,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,237,967.68. This represents a 11.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,677 shares of company stock worth $392,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 878.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

