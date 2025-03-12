Best Mid Cap Stocks To Consider – March 10th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Hims & Hers Health, American Airlines Group, Arcadium Lithium, and MARA are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization that typically ranges between $2 billion and $10 billion, although the exact thresholds can vary by market. These stocks are seen as a middle ground between large cap stocks, which offer stability, and small cap stocks, which often provide higher growth potential, thereby balancing growth prospects with a degree of stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.10. 66,501,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,471,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.57. 22,056,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,220,685. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 1.37.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $12.13. 58,328,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,169,629. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Shares of NYSE:ALTM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 93,149,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,077,770. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. Arcadium Lithium has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.48.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded down $2.75 on Monday, reaching $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 38,502,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,735,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40.

