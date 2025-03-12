Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,279,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,674,000 after acquiring an additional 336,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,487,000 after buying an additional 360,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,807,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,413,000 after purchasing an additional 210,046 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

