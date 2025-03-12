Berenberg Bank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Price

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 213 ($2.76) to GBX 210 ($2.72) in a report published on Monday morning,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SBRE stock remained flat at GBX 125 ($1.62) during trading on Monday. 969,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,689. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 137.03. The firm has a market cap of £311.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. Sabre Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 123 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 183.60 ($2.38).

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

