Bender Robert & Associates Sells 1,417 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bender Robert & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,697 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.4% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Adobe were worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Adobe by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 201.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 33.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $433.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $188.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.86.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

