Bender Robert & Associates Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advantage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $96.30 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.98 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.53 and a 200-day moving average of $111.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

