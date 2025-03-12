Bender Robert & Associates Buys New Stake in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 24,424,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,643 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,178,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,303,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,838,000 after purchasing an additional 737,692 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SMMT opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.07 and a beta of -1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

