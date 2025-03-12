Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,385,686 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 1,163,214 shares.The stock last traded at $26.19 and had previously closed at $28.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Scotiabank raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.91.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.16. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $30,627.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,250.24. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $802,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,306,628.25. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after buying an additional 36,226 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,957,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,149,000 after buying an additional 404,782 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,518,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,297,000 after acquiring an additional 78,102 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.