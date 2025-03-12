BCE Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.9975 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE traded down C$0.74 on Wednesday, hitting C$35.04. The company had a trading volume of 945,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,082. The stock has a market cap of C$31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.18. BCE has a 1-year low of C$31.43 and a 1-year high of C$49.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BCE from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BCE from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.50.

BCE Company Profile

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

