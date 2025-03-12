Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Up 22.2% – What’s Next?

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) traded up 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 399,222 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 226,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

Get Bayhorse Silver alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bayhorse Silver news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$104,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.