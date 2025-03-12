Bare Financial Services Inc Sells 58 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bare Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $258.62 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.92 and a 12 month high of $317.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.56 and its 200 day moving average is $289.92.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.