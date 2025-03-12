Bare Financial Services Inc Invests $48,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 5.2 %

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.