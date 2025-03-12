Bare Financial Services Inc Acquires 19 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 0.2% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $548.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $616.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $478.25 and a 52-week high of $648.76. The company has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

