Bare Financial Services Inc Acquires 10,659 Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bare Financial Services Inc owned 0.06% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TPSC opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a market cap of $174.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.10.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

