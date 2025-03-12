Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Price

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,931. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 84,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 302.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

