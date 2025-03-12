Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Price

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,931. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 84,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 302.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

