BankGuam Holding (OTCMKTS:BKGM) Plans $50.00 Quarterly Dividend

BankGuam Holding (OTCMKTS:BKGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 50.00 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $200.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BankGuam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGM remained flat at $10,632.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. BankGuam has a twelve month low of $8,500.00 and a twelve month high of $10,999.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6,219.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,805.33.

BankGuam Company Profile

BankGuam Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for the Bank of Guam that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and time certificate of deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits, and retirement accounts for retail and business banking markets.

