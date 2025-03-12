Bank of America Cuts United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $110.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.61.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Down 2.0 %

UAL opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.