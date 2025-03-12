Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $45,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 308 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,924,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Illumina by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,265 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,347,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 720.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

