Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 3,762 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in American International Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in American International Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 323,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,567,000 after buying an additional 154,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,074,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

