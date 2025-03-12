Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVH. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 767.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,519,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,621,000 after buying an additional 4,883,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,281 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,264,000 after purchasing an additional 997,353 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 214.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,144,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 780,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,373,000 after purchasing an additional 753,464 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.90%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

