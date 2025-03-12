Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,447 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Palliser Capital UK Ltd raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,188,000 after acquiring an additional 674,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,606,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,528,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,247,475,000 after buying an additional 485,731 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,773.2% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 426,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after buying an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,340,000 after buying an additional 358,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $2.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 7%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

