Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 197,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,091,000 after acquiring an additional 38,624 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBA. Citigroup raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PBA stock opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.76%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

