Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 475,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $144.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.75%.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,520. This represents a 58.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KMB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

