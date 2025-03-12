Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 698 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.50.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $154.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.56 and a 12-month high of $228.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.79.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

