Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $83,000 in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of CGI by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 128,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in CGI by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in CGI by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI stock opened at $103.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average is $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.92 and a 1 year high of $122.79. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. CGI had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GIB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

