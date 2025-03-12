Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 146 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 16,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 31,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.36 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.25.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 98.20%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

