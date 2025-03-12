Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires Shares of 548 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.01.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

