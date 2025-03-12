Baird R W Upgrades Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) to Strong-Buy

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $165.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2,139.7% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 92,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,482,000 after buying an additional 88,304 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,343,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 737.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 26,124 shares during the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

