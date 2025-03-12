B. Riley Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BYRN

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Byrna Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 14.92%.

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $19.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.28 million, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.64. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $34.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Luan Pham sold 33,483 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,010,851.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,078.12. This trade represents a 63.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,175.90. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.