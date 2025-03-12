AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Up 24,900.0% in February

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 24,900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,393,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Stock Performance

Shares of AVVH traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 220,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,294. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About AVVAA World Health Care Products

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

