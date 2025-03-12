AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Up 24,900.0% in February

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 24,900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,393,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Stock Performance
Shares of AVVH traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 220,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,294. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
About AVVAA World Health Care Products
