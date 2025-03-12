Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stake Boosted by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVY opened at $180.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $178.72 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.51.

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

