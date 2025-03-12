Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Shares Bought by Bare Financial Services Inc

Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $21,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 67,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 391.0% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 47,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 917.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

