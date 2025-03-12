Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Bought by Austin Wealth Management LLC

Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVES. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,464,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,125,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 755,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 220,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 36,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 115,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVES stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $53.12. The company has a market capitalization of $549.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

