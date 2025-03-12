Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Takes $586,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTEI opened at $99.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

