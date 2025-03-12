Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 780 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCL opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

