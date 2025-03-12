Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 130 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.18.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $378.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $409.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.61. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.00 and a 1 year high of $445.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. The trade was a 19.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

