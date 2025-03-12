Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

