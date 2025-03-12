Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,318 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Netflix by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,014.26.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $101,241.12. This trade represents a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $895.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $949.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $845.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

