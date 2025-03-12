Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Swedbank AB increased its position in PepsiCo by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 329.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $152.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.46. The stock has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.59.

Read Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.