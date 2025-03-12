Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,523 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $34,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 57,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHMM stock opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.11. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

