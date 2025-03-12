Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.07 Billion Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,380,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,072,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 61,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,942,000 after buying an additional 67,387 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $107.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

