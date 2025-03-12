Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $38,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $548.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.