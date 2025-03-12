Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 159,986 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,805,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,986 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 0.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $99,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16,416.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

