Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 722,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 48,431 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $77,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6,230.8% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 113,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 111,532 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $473.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.80.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

