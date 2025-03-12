Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,279,588 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 349.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279,588 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $42,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period.

SCHV stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

